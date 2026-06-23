Debating Between Investing in Amazon or SpaceX Stock? This ETF Holds Both and Costs Less Per Share Than Both Companies Combined.

Key Points

Amazon and SpaceX keep battling to be among the top five most valuable publicly traded companies in the world.

Long-term investors who like both don't have to choose one or the other.

The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF holds both.

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Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) have been jostling for position to become the world's fifth-most valuable publicly traded company. For investors, they may also feel caught in a tug-of-war over which company to invest in.

Amazon is profitable and a key player in artificial intelligence (AI), building out its own chips and providing AI infrastructure through Amazon Web Services. But it's more mature, with the upside potential more steady than explosive. In comparison, SpaceX offers a compelling growth story, building out its vision for AI through its space-based operations. But it's losing money and spending aggressively, creating plenty of risks attached to its vision.

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But for long-term investors who like both, you don't have to choose one over the other. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX) holds both and costs less than $50 per share as of June 18.

Two tech giants, one portfolio

The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF invests at least 80% of its net assets in stocks in the Solactive Etna Artificial Intelligence Index. That index focuses on hardware, infrastructure, and applications within the AI sector.

This KraneShares ETF held SpaceX shares before its IPO, which account for 2.2% of the portfolio's weight. As of June 18, those shares were valued at more than $20 million. Amazon has a heavier portfolio weight in the ETF at 2.8%, with those shares valued at more than $26 million.

What to consider next

This ETF also has exposure to private companies that the general investing public can't access. It holds shares of the AI start-up Anthropic, the event-contract exchange platform Polymarket, and the autonomous vehicle and robot company Nuro.

The downside and biggest risk of this ETF is that, since it's so heavily focused on AI, any sell-off in that sector can weigh on its share price. That said, for long-term investors who want an ETF that holds some of the biggest names in AI and also offers the bonus of holding shares of private companies, it may be a strong fit.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.