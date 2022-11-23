US Markets
Deaths reported at Virginia Walmart, gunman dead, police say

November 23, 2022 — 12:14 am EST

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam and Abinaya Vijayaraghavan for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia late on Tuesday resulted in multiple fatalities, and the shooter is dead, the City of Chesapeake said.

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake tweeted.

The number of dead and wounded is still unclear, but no more than 10 people have died, local media outlet WAVY reported.

Walmart and the Chesapeake police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

