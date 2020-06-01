US Markets

Deaths from Storm Amanda rise to 20 in Central America

Torrential rains at the weekend caused by Tropical Storm Amanda have killed at least 20 people in Central America, authorities said on Monday, as remnants of the weather front moved north into Mexico and threatened to form a new cyclone.

By Monday afternoon, remnants of Amanda were on the western flank of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and expected to drift west into the Bay of Campeche, a major oil producing area, according to projections by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The weather front is likely to form a tropical depression later on Monday or by Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said.

