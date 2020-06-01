Deaths from Storm Amanda rise to 20 in Central America
By Monday afternoon, remnants of Amanda were on the western flank of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and expected to drift west into the Bay of Campeche, a major oil producing area, according to projections by the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The weather front is likely to form a tropical depression later on Monday or by Tuesday, the Miami-based NHC said.
