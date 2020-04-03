US Markets

Death tolls jump in U.S. virus hot spots of New York, Louisiana

Two of the main U.S. coronavirus hot spots on Friday reported their biggest jumps yet in COVID-19 deaths, with the number of fatalities in New York state alone comparable to the loss of life in the United States in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

    * 'It's hard to go through this all day,' says Governor
Cuomo
    * NYC mayor urges Trump to mobilize military medical
personnel
    * Louisiana also reports jump in deaths

 (Adds Louisiana deaths, de Blasio quotes)
    By Maria Caspani and Nathan Layne
    NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Two of the main U.S.
coronavirus hot spots on Friday reported their biggest jumps yet
in COVID-19 deaths, with the number of fatalities in New York
state alone comparable to the loss of life in the United States
in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
    The figures show that a wave of deaths predicted to
overwhelm hospitals even in rich cities like New York is
beginning to crash down on the United States. 
    New York City, the pandemic's epicenter, has mere days to
prepare for the worst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said
Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose city has suffered more than a
quarter of U.S. coronavirus-related deaths. 
    New York City is in an "extraordinary race against time," de
Blasio told a news briefing on Friday, warning that the city
desperately needed reinforcements of medical supplies, personnel
and hospital beds. He renewed a call for the federal government
to mobilize the military.
    "We’re dealing with an enemy that is killing thousands of
Americans, and a lot of people are dying who don’t need to die,"
he said. "You can’t say, every state for themselves, every city
for themselves. That is not America."
    Another hot spot, Louisiana, reported that the number of its
deaths related to COVID-19 rose from 310 at noon on Thursday to
370 at noon on Friday. This represents the biggest 24-hour
increase to date of deaths from the virus in the Southern state.
    In New York, the U.S. state hardest hit by the coronavirus,
the total death toll was around the same as that on 9/11, when
nearly 3,000 people, most of them at New York City's World Trade
Center, were killed in attacks on the United States.
    The 24-hour death toll in New York state was 562 by Friday
morning, Cuomo said, raising the state's total to 2,935
fatalities since the start of the outbreak.        
    "Personally, it's hard to go through this all day, and then
it's hard to stay up all night watching those numbers come in
... and know that you're in charge of the ship at this time,"
Cuomo said.      
    
    NEW ORLEANS A FOCAL POINT
    Along with New York and Seattle in Washington state,
Louisiana's main city New Orleans has emerged as one of the U.S.
focal points of a health crisis that has forced much of the
country's workforce to stay home to avoid speading infection.
    The virus has been a far deadlier threat in New Orleans than
in the rest of the United States, with a per-capita death rate
twice that of New York City. Doctors, public health officials
and available data suggest the Big Easy's high levels of obesity
and related ailments may be part of the problem.
    Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called on Friday for
people to stay at home.
    "You are really helping, but for those of you who are not
taking the crisis seriously I am asking you to do a better job,"
he told a news conference. 
    New York City and state have both complained that federal
resources have not reached them quickly enough, but Cuomo said
Trump responded swiftly to a request he made on Thursday that a
makeshift hospital at a Manhattan convention center be allowed
to take in patients with the COVID-19 disease. Initially it was
set up to treat only other patients.  
    More than 25% of the 6,058 U.S. coronavirus deaths tallied
by Johns Hopkins University as of Friday morning were in New
York City. Infections in the United States account for about 24%
of the more than 1 million cases worldwide.
    Many of the fatal U.S. victims were dying alone as medical
staff forbade relatives to be with them in their final hours for
fear of a further spread of infection.
    
    'PEOPLE DYING ALONE'
    "There's really no way to describe what we're seeing. Our
new reality is unreal," Craig Spencer, the director of global
health in emergency medicine at New York's Columbia University
medical center, wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.
    He described tents set up outside hospitals to help contain
an increasing influx of patients. "In those same tents, I saw
too much pain, loneliness, and death. People dying alone."
    In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy ordered that all flags
be lowered to half-staff for as long as the emergency remains in
effect to honor those lost to the coronavirus. He said New
Jersey, which has more than 29,000 cases, was the first state to
take such a measure.    
    Fresh data on Friday highlighted the economic consequences
of the pandemic, confirming that hundreds of thousands of
Americans had lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
Economists say the real figure is far more than that because
huge swaths of the U.S. economy began shutting down last month
to avoid spreading the virus. [nL1N2BQ2V5]
    “What we are watching in real time is the greatest
bloodletting in the American labor market since the Great
Depression,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in
Austin, Texas.    
    The lockdown is having knock-on effects on law enforcement. 
   
    New York State Police told Reuters on Friday there was a 15%
increase in reported incidents of domestic violence in March
this year compared to the same month in 2019.
    Lawyers representing inmates in New York federal jails said
on Friday they had been largely cut off from their clients since
in-person visits were halted last month due to the pandemic.
[nL1N2BR1G3]

