Death toll rises to 86 after earthquake in China's Qinghai - Xinhua

December 18, 2023 — 02:59 pm EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur and Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Eighty-six people have died and 96 people were injured after an earthquake hit the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude 6.1 in the region.

The quake was at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles) with its epicenter located 102 km west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, EMSC said.

China's national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief and Ministry of Emergency Management have activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency, Xinhua reported.

A work team has been dispatched to the affected areas to assess the impact of the disaster and to provide guidance for local relief operations, the report added.

