Death toll rises to 25 after Monday's explosion in Dominican Republic -AFP

Credit: REUTERS/GUASAPO NOTICIAS Y MAS

August 16, 2023 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Morland and Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The death toll after Monday's explosion near the capital of the Dominican Republic has risen to 25, news agency AFP said in a report on Wednesday, citing local emergency services.

After the explosion at a business in San Cristobal, some 14 miles (23 km) from the capital Santo Domingo, the national health service had said that initial victims included a four-month-old baby.

According to the national health service the toll has risen to 25 including the bodies that have been recovered from the wreckage and people who later died in hospital, AFP quoted civil defense deputy director Delfin Antonio Rodriguez as saying.

In its latest bulletin late on Tuesday, the country's Emergency Operation Center (COE) said 59 people were wounded in the explosion and 10 people were unaccounted for.

