Death toll in school attack in western Uganda rises to at least 41 -Ugandan media

KAMPALA, June 17 (Reuters) - The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.

Privately-owned NTV Uganda television said on Twitter that the toll stood at 41, while state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.

Police, who said militants linked to Islamic State were behind the attack, had earlier put the toll at 25.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Mark Heinrich)

