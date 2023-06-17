News & Insights

Death toll in school attack in western Uganda rises to at least 41 -Ugandan media

June 17, 2023 — 05:22 am EDT

Written by Elias Biryabarema for Reuters ->

KAMPALA, June 17 (Reuters) - The death toll in an attack on a school in western Uganda has risen to at least 41 from 25 announced earlier by police, Ugandan media outlets said on Saturday.

Privately-owned NTV Uganda television said on Twitter that the toll stood at 41, while state-run New Vision newspaper said it was 42.

Police, who said militants linked to Islamic State were behind the attack, had earlier put the toll at 25.

