Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83 - hospital spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ

January 30, 2023 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by Jibran Ahmad for Reuters ->

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.