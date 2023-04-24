News & Insights

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 - police

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

April 24, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Hereward Holland for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - Kenyan police have recovered 58 bodies from mass graves in the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, the inspector general of police said on Monday.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alexander Winning)

