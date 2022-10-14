Death toll in coal mine explosion in Turkey rises to 14 -minister

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 14, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said late on Friday, while 14 more were hospitalised.

