Death toll in coal mine explosion in Turkey rises to 14 -minister

ISTANBUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The death toll in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to 14, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said late on Friday, while 14 more were hospitalised.

