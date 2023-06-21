Death toll from prison riot in Honduras rises to 48

TEGUCIGALPA, June 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from a riot at a women's prison in Honduras rose to 48, the spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The violent incident took place on Tuesday and most of the victims were burned to death, while others were shot.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

