Aug 15 (Reuters) - The death toll from a devastating wildfire that destroyed the resort town of Lahaina on Maui rose to 101 on Tuesday, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN.

So far only four of the dead have been identified, Green said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb)

