Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat climbs to 71, minister says

Contributor
Laila Bassam Reuters
Published

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week climbed to 71, Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye said on Friday.

