Death toll from Lebanon migrant boat climbs to 71, minister says

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant boat that sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week climbed to 71, Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye said on Friday.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alex Richardson)

