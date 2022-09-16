Death toll from Jordan building collapse rises to 13

Contributor
Maya Gebeily Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found.

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The death toll from the collapse of a residential building in the Jordanian capital this week has risen to 13, local authorities said on Friday, after further bodies were found.

At least 25 people were in the dilapidated building in Amman's Webdeh district when it crumbled on Tuesday.

Civil defence rescuers have been working to remove concrete slabs and lift debris in a desperate search for survivors.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said on Friday another three bodies had been removed from the rubble, state news agency Petra reported. Another 10 people had been injured, it added.

At least 350 rescuers, as well as drones and police dogs, were taking part in the search operations, which Petra reported would continue until everyone was accounted for.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh ordered an investigation as officials said the building was in disrepair.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Maya.Gebeily@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters