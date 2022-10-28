Death toll from floods, landslides in Philippines' south rises to 31 - govt official

MANILA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Flooding and multiple landslides in a southern Philippines province killed at least 31 people, a senior government official said on Friday, as rescuers searched for missing residents.

A heavy downpour caused by an approaching tropical storm caused floods and landslides that affected several municipalities in Maguindanao province, Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao, said via phone.

Sinarimbo said rescue operations are ongoing for people who are missing, but he could not say how many. He said the weather on Friday was slightly improved after incessant rain on Thursday night.

"The numbers are still moving and we still expect them to rise," Sinarimbo said.

