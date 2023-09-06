Death toll from floods in Brazil's southernmost state reaches 27

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The death toll from heavy rains that devastated Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state rose to 27 on Wednesday from 21 a day earlier, the local civil defense said, as an extratropical cyclone batters the region, flooding homes and swelling rivers.

An additional victim was also reported on Tuesday in the neighboring state of Santa Catarina.

