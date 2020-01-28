Death toll from flooding in Brazil mining state rises to 52

The death toll from last week's heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has risen to 52 people, with 65 people reported injured and two more missing, the state civil defense agency said on Tuesday.
