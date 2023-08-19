News & Insights

Death toll from fire at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan rises to four

August 19, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire at an ArcelorMittal MT.LU coal mine in Kazakhstan rose to four after the body of another worker was found, the group's local mining unit ArcelorMittal Temirtau said on Saturday.

The fire broke out at the mine in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region on Thursday. One miner is still missing.

Kazakhstan's authorities have started an investigation into the incident but have not yet given any information on the cause of the fire.

ArcelorMittal Temirtau owns 15 coal and iron ore mines in Kazakhstan and an integrated steel plant.

