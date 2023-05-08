Death toll from Congo floods rises to 401: governor

Adds detail, background in paragraphs 2-5

May 8 (Reuters) - The death toll from flooding that hit two villages in east Democratic Republic of Congo last week has risen to 401, provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said on Monday.

Torrential rain in Kalehe territory in South Kivu province caused rivers to overflow on Thursday, inundating the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi

At least 176 people were reported dead on Friday and many more missing as humanitarian workers recovered scores of bodies.

Kasi told Reuters by message on Monday that the death toll now stood at 401. He did not provide any other details.

The central government has sent a delegation to Kalehe and declared Monday a day of national mourning.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

