Death toll from Brazil floods, landslides reaches 54

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil's southeastern Sao Paulo state reached 54 people on Friday, official figures showed, climbing from 50 casualties reported a day earlier.

Massive downpours have caused landslides and flooding in coastal towns of Brazil's richest state since last weekend. The city of Sao Sebastiao bore the brunt of the human toll, with 53 of the reported deaths.

