Death toll at Beijing hospital fire rises to 29

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing rose to 29, a city government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Twenty-six of those who died were hospital patients, the official said, adding that the fire occurred in a wing housing critically ill patients.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

