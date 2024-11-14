Dear Life Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results

Dear Life Co., Ltd. (JP:3245) has released an update.

Dear Life Co., Ltd. reported a consolidated ordinary profit of ¥4,656 million for fiscal 2024, marking a 24.7% decrease year-over-year, while the company’s property portfolio surged by 61.1% to ¥85.2 billion. Earnings per share also saw a decline, dropping 26% to ¥72.44. Despite these challenges, the company announced a 20th anniversary commemorative dividend of ¥47 per share.

For further insights into JP:3245 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.