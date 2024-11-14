News & Insights

Dear Life Co., Ltd. Reports Mixed Financial Results

November 14, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Dear Life Co., Ltd. (JP:3245) has released an update.

Dear Life Co., Ltd. reported a consolidated ordinary profit of ¥4,656 million for fiscal 2024, marking a 24.7% decrease year-over-year, while the company’s property portfolio surged by 61.1% to ¥85.2 billion. Earnings per share also saw a decline, dropping 26% to ¥72.44. Despite these challenges, the company announced a 20th anniversary commemorative dividend of ¥47 per share.

