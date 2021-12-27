Dear Cardano Crypto Fans, Get Ready for ADA Catalysts in 2022

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) has had an exceptional 2021. The network is now getting the widespread exposure it deserves after building out a robust plan and sticking to it throughout the year. Most notably, it introduced smart contracts, allowing it to compete with Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and Solana (CCC:SOL-USD). As founder Charles Hoskinson is letting Cardano crypto bulls know, though, the network is not slowing down in 2022. In a lengthy end-of-year video, Hoskinson teased ADA holders on what’s coming next.

A 30-minute video Hoskinson uploaded to his Twitter account reflects on the past year for the network. From smart contract capabilities to decentralizing decision making on the platform, Hoskinson calls 2021 a great year for ADA. He also uses the time to lay out a robust plan for the next year for the Cardano network.

Before Hoskinson’s video, investors already had a general idea of the year to come, thanks to the Cardano Summit back in September. The event saw the unveiling of incoming projects such as Mithril, a research project to bring a stake-based threshold signature scheme to the network. This project will help streamline the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano’s parent company, Input Output, also tweeted today to showcase the 100-plus DApps actively developed on the platform since September. Of course, many of these DApps will roll out in the coming year, leaving investors a lot to be excited over.

Hoskinson’s Video Points to Cardano Crypto Catalysts in 2022

Hoskinson’s video, posted on Christmas Eve, detailed more of what is to be expected for the network in the year to come. One of the most notable changes will be a structure which oversees the creation of DApps on the network; Hoskinson compares the structure to that of Hyperledger for the Linux operating system. Hyperledger’s goal is to foster collaborative development on the blockchain.

Moreover, Hoskinson said there are a number of community proposals rolling out in early 2022. One includes human-readable data for the launching of tokens on the network in the future. Another details a web wallet native to the ecosystem for using DeFi protocols. Most imminently, the network will begin 2022 with the rollout of a new test network. This network will introduce peer-to-peer data transacting; the move will be crucial to further decentralizing the network.

