Dean Capital Bets Big on Energy Delivery With a 28,000 Share Investment in Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Worth $3.5 Million

Key Points

Dean Capital Management added 27,851 shares of Chesapeake Utilities, an estimated $3.47 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.47 million, reflecting the new stake and stock price movement

Fund held 27,851 shares valued at $3.47 million at quarter close

The position represents 1.48% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Chesapeake Utilities ›

What happened

According to a new 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 20, 2026, Dean Capital Management disclosed a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK), acquiring 27,851 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $3.47 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value also totaled $3.47 million, reflecting both the share addition and market movement during the period.

What else to know

This new position accounts for 1.48% of Dean Capital Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:HP: $4.14 million (1.8% of AUM) UNK:BELFB: $3.99 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:SHOO: $3.98 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:VIAV: $3.95 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:AEIS: $3.94 million (1.7% of AUM)

As of Feb. 20, 2026, shares of Chesapeake Utilities were priced at $134.39, up 11.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 1.87 percentage points

The company’s indicated dividend yield was 2.0% as of the same date

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/20/26) $134.39 Market capitalization $3.18 billion Revenue (TTM) $886.15 million Net income (TTM) $130.85 million

Company Snapshot

Provides regulated natural gas and electric distribution, regulated and unregulated gas transmission, propane operations, and energy-related services across the eastern United States.

Generates revenue primarily from regulated utility operations, supplemented by unregulated energy services such as propane, natural gas supply, and infrastructure solutions.

Serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Delaware, Maryland, Florida, Ohio, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company with a focus on regulated and unregulated utility services. Its strategy leverages a balanced portfolio of natural gas, electric, and propane operations to serve a broad geographic footprint.

What this transaction means for investors

Dean Capital’s new Chesapeake position isn’t the only new bet the firm made on utility businesses during the fourth quarter. It also added new shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) worth about 3.8 million to the portfolio. Its new Portland General Electric position is the portfolio’s sixth largest out of about 125 holdings. Its new Chesapeake Utilities position is the portfolio’s 11th largest.

Chesapeake Utilities plans to report results for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Feb. 25 after the market closes. When it does, Dean Capital will probably look for a continuation of profit growth that’s been much faster than you’d expect from a utilities business. During the first nine months of the year, the company reported adjusted net income that rose 10.1% year over year to $4.03 per share. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share grew 8.0% year over year.

Chesapeake Utilities is predicting steady growth in the years ahead. When delivering third-quarter results, it reaffirmed its 2028 earnings guidance range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share.

Should you buy stock in Chesapeake Utilities right now?

Before you buy stock in Chesapeake Utilities, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chesapeake Utilities wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Helmerich & Payne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.