Dean Capital Adds Portland General Electric Shares

Dean Capital Management bought 79,207 shares of Portland General Electric.

It held 79,207 shares valued at $3.8 million as of Dec. 31.

The new stake accounts for 1.6% of the fund's AUM

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 20, Dean Capital Management initiated a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by purchasing 79,207 shares. The new holding brought the quarter-end position value to $3.8 million.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HP: $4.1 million (1.8% of AUM) UNK:BELFB: $4.0 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:SHOO: $4.0 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:VIAV: $3.9 million (1.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:AEIS: $3.9 million (1.7% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.4 billion Net income (TTM) $306.0 million Dividend yield 4.0% Price (as of market close Feb. 20) $52.44

Company snapshot

Portland General Electric is a vertically integrated electric utility with a significant presence in the Pacific Northwest. The company’s diversified generation portfolio and extensive transmission infrastructure delivers power to nearly a million customers.

Provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services, operating thermal, wind, and hydroelectric facilities across Oregon.

Serves approximately 917,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities throughout Oregon.

Generates revenue primarily through regulated retail and wholesale sales of electricity, with additional income from wholesale natural gas transactions.

What this transaction means for investors

Dean Capital quickly added Portland General Electric shares to its equity portfolio. Previously holding no shares on Sept. 30, it ended the year with over 79,000.

These shares were valued at $3.8 million as of Dec. 31. That made the position the sixth-largest among the 118 holdings in Dean Capital’s portfolio, according to its SEC 13F filing. Its Portland General Electric shares were valued at $3.8 million, or 1.6% of its $234.7 million AUM as of Dec. 31.

The shares have done well, and Dean Capital clearly expects that to continue. Portland General Electric’s stock gained 18.2% over the last year (through Feb. 20), but including its hefty dividends, produced a total return of 24%. That easily exceeded the S&P 500 index’s 16.4% return.

Portland General Electric’s adjusted earnings per share fell last year from $3.14 to $3.05. However, the company expects to benefit from , an area of high demand as generative artificial intelligence continues to take hold.

Additionally, the company recently agreed to acquire certain Washington state generation, transmission, and electric utility operations from PacifiCorp for $1.9 billion.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Helmerich & Payne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

