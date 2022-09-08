DEALTALK-Evraz's North American assets sale muddled by Canada's sanctions

By Divya Rajagopal and Clara Denina

TORONTO/LONDON, Sep 8 (Reuters) - United States Steel Corp X.N and Nucor Corporation NUE.Nare likely bidders for the North American unit of Russian steel producer Evraz Plc EVRE.L, though Canada's sanctions against Russia complicate the process, according to steel sector industry executives and investment bankers.

London-listed Evraz put its North American assets on sale in August after Britain sanctioned it in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

The sale, run by New York-based boutique advisory firm Three Keys Capital, would have to navigate Canada's sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who owns 28% of Evraz, according to the sources.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine "a special military operation."

USSC and Evraz declined to comment and Nucor did not respond to an email query.

An official from Three Keys declined to comment due to confidentiality obligations.

The North American unit of Evraz is one of the company's biggest manufacturing plants, spanning six cities in the United States and Canada. The largest part of the business is in Canada, employing 2,000 people and generating $2.4 billion in revenues in 2021.

"The crown jewel of this business is in Canada," said a former employee of Evraz, who declined to be named. Canada's sanctions mean the assets could be split in three parts and sold separately since Abramovich is not sanctioned by the United States, the former employee added.

The sanctions against Abramovich gives the Canadian government powers to forfeit, seize and sell assets owned by sanctioned individuals. Canada said it was aware of Evraz's potential sale and was monitoring the situation.

"We will continue to suffocate the Russian regime, while protecting Canadian workers from the consequences of (Vladimir) Putin's war," said Marilyne Guevremont, spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada.

Trade sanctions introduced by the West against the top producer of steel have squeezed global markets, leaving consumers to scramble for supplies.

Any person involved in the transaction, including lawyers and bankers, will need a special permit from the Canadian government, according to the terms of the sanctions.

But the subsidiary could be offloaded at a discount to its actual valuation as the sale involves assets of a sanctioned individual, bankers said.

Some lawyers said it is possible Canada would want to make an exception as it did with the Russian-German Nord Stream pipeline, when Ottawa returned a turbine for the gas pipeline to Germany following repair work.

In the case of Evraz, it is possible the Canadian government would want to see the asset out of the control of Abramovich so the company's business in Canada is not hindered by sanctions concerns, said Matthew Kronby, a partner with Canadian law firm BLG.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Clara Denina; Editing by Josie Kao)

