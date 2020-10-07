Deals rebound in Brazil as companies seek coronavirus crisis antidote

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mergers and acquisitions in Brazil bounced back in the third quarter as companies from car rental firm Localiza RENT3.SA to card processor StoneCo Ltd STNE.Osought ways to ride out the coronavirus storm after a deal slump earlier in the year.

M&A activity grew by 46% in the third quarter from the same period a year earlier, to $12.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Still, overall deals are down 37% through September as transactions dried up earlier in 2020 while companies had to manage liquidity issues to face an unprecedented crisis.

Those issues started to ease in the third quarter, in part because the immediate panic about the coronavirus had eased and in part because companies saw their shares as a tempting currency for takeovers.

"In deals involving stock as a currency, companies preserve cash and may also boost it because of all the potential synergies stemming from the deal," said Diogo Aragao, head of Brazil M&A at Bank of America. "It is a way to create value for shareholders amid an economic downturn."

The three-month period saw Localiza bid to acquire smaller rival Unidas LCAM3.SA, card processor StoneCo Ltd and software provider Totvs SA TOTS3.SAbattle to take over Linx SA LINX3.SA and education companies like Ser Educacional SA SEER3.SA competing for Laureate Education Inc's LAUR.O assets in Brazil.

Common themes in the deals included a quest for greater efficiency, and gaining additional clients - both potential ways to cushion this year's recession. In each, the buyers used both stock and cash as currency - and bankers said more are likely to happen by year-end.

Long-awaited deals, such as the sale of telecom carrier Oi SA's OIBR4.SA mobile assets, also boosted volumes in the quarter. TIM Participações TIMP3.SA, Telefônica Brasil VIVT4.SA and Claro SA, owned by América Móvil AMXL.MX, made a joint bid of 16.5 billion reais for the unit.

IPO BOOMLET

Some bankers said they expected capital markets turmoil in coming months amid increasing concern about budget-busting government policies and a jam-packed IPO pipeline could make some companies more amenable to takeover approaches.

"IPOs can sometimes compete with our M&A activity," said Roderick Greenlees, head of investment banking at Itau Unibanco, which led Brazil's M&A rankings in the third quarter.

"Now, as market conditions deteriorate and companies face more challenges to go public, some will potentially turn to M&A," he added.

Deep-pocketed private equity funds may appear as an alternative for cash-starved companies, for instance. U.S. firm Advent International LLC recently raised a $2 billion fund focused on Latin America companies.

Still, as capital markets are not completely closed for share offerings, companies which manage to raise money may also be M&A protagonists.

"Those companies which managed to raise money in share offerings will also act as consolidators in their sectors through M&A", said Gustavo Miranda, investment banking head at Banco Santander Brasil SA.

Brazilian companies have raised 11.2 billion reais ($2.02 billion) in primary share offerings this year.

Despite the surge in third-quarter deal volumes, bankers are still hesitant to forecast that the full-year total might exceed that for 2019, as M&A activity was virtually frozen for nearly six months amid the pandemic.

But given that talks about several potential deals have just resumed recently, the first quarter of 2021 could become quite busy, bankers say.

Below are the table for M&A advisory in Brazil

Brazil M&A League Table - Jan-Sept

Financial advisor

Deal value ($ mln)

Number of deals

Itau Unibanco

7,599

27

Bank of America

7,154

9

BR Partners

6,546

19

Goldman Sachs

5,339

6

BTG Pactual

5,145

18

Rothschild

3,703

10

JPMorgan

1,919

4

Morgan Stanley

1,764

9

Bradesco

1,624

17

BNP Paribas

640.4

3

Total

19,146

484

($1 = 5.5543 reais)

($1 = $1.0000)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb and Andrea Ricci)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.