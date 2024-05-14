Deals Alert: 11 Cars with Anticipated Price Drops You Should Know

Prices on new and used cars are beginning to cool, but they’re still expensive. If you can’t afford to finance a $47,200 vehicle — which was about the average transaction price of a new car in the U.S. in March 2024, per Kelley Blue Book estimates — there are several lease deals offering some significant savings this month.

CarsDirect gathered a number of lease deals together and found price cuts that could save you over $200 per month. Recent price drops are primarily from Toyota and Jeep, including several luxury models. These lease deals are from the Los Angeles region in California, but there may be similar savings in your area. Most of these expire on June 3, so if you spot something you like, check with your local dealership to see what’s offered and whether you qualify.

1. 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Average MSRP : $47,069

: $47,069 Price drop: $220/month

$220/month Lease deal: $469/month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

2. 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE EV

Average MSRP : $44,845

: $44,845 Price drop: $193/month

$193/month Lease deal: $209/month for 36 months with $1,999 due at signing

3. 2024 Jeep Wagoneer

Average MSRP : $68,640

: $68,640 Price drop: $185/month

$185/month Lease deal: $779/month for 42 months with $5,599 due at signing (must select package 25E and be a current lessee for a non-FCA branded vehicle)

4. 2024 Tesla Model X Dual-Motor AWD

Average MSRP: $79,630

$79,630 Price drop: $112/month

$112/month Lease deal: $1,001/month for 36 months with $9,196 due at signing

5. 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Average MSRP: $32,525

$32,525 Price drop: $90/month

$90/month Lease deal: $329/month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing

6. 2024 Mazda Mazda3 2.5 S FWD

Average MSRP: $25,355

$25,355 Price drop: $89/month

$89/month Lease deal: $248/month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

7. 2024 Kia EV9 Light Long Range RWD

Average MSRP: $60,695

$60,695 Price drop: $80/month

$80/month Lease deal: $419/month for 24 months with $4,999 due at signing (deal ends July 8)

8. 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo

Average MSRP: $40,850

$40,850 Price drop: $69/month

$69/month Lease deal: $399/month for 36 months with $4,150 due at signing (deal is for current FCA lessees)

9. 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ Technology

Average MSRP : $57,195

: $57,195 Price drop: $65/month

$65/month Lease deal: $439/month for 36 months with $4,889 due at signing

10. 2024 Ford Escape PHEV

Average MSRP: $41,995

$41,995 Price drop: $63/month

$63/month Lease deal: $499/month for 36 months with $4,649 due at signing (deal ends July 8)

11. 2024 Kia Sportage X-Line PHEV

Average MSRP: $40,815

$40,815 Price drop: $60/month

$60/month Lease deal: $339 a month for 36 months with $3,499 due at signing

