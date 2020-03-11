Deal with bondholders opposed to rescue plan "in process" - India Yes Bank administrator

A deal with some bondholders of Yes Bank who have opposed a state-led rescue is being discussed, the bank's administrator said on Wednesday, a move that could clear the way for a restructuring of the troubled lender.

"We are in the process," Prashant Kumar, the administrator, told Reuters, adding he hoped a deal would be reached later on Wednesday or on Thursday. He declined to provide details of the agreement under negotiation.

