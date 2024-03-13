Deal to sell stake in South African Airways not going ahead - minister

Adds context and quote in paragraphs 2-3

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that a proposed deal for the government to sell a majority stake in state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) was not going ahead.

The government announced the deal to sell a controlling stake in SAA to the Takatso Consortium in 2021, part of efforts to put an end to recurring bailouts to the struggling airline and keep it afloat.

But Gordhan told reporters on Wednesday that the government and Takatso had agreed that "there was no clear path forward" as far as the transaction was concerned.

