News & Insights

Commodities

Deal to sell stake in South African Airways not going ahead - minister

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

March 13, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

Adds context and quote in paragraphs 2-3

JOHANNESBURG, March 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that a proposed deal for the government to sell a majority stake in state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) was not going ahead.

The government announced the deal to sell a controlling stake in SAA to the Takatso Consortium in 2021, part of efforts to put an end to recurring bailouts to the struggling airline and keep it afloat.

But Gordhan told reporters on Wednesday that the government and Takatso had agreed that "there was no clear path forward" as far as the transaction was concerned.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Elaine Hardcastle)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.