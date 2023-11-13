Deal on Siemens Energy guarantees to be presented Wednesday -Handelsblatt

Adds no comment in paragraph 2, adds background in paragraph 3, adds details in paragraphs 5-7

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - An agreement on state guarantees for Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE will be presented on Wednesday during the company's results announcement, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing sources involved in the negotiations.

Siemens Energy declined to comment on the report.

The company in October disclosed talks with the German government, banks and Siemens AG SIEGn.DE over what sources said were 15 billion euros ($16 billion) in guarantees for project and warranty bonds needed to safeguard the company's 109 billion euro order book.

Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing financial sources, that banks involved in the talks will bear 12 billion euros ($12.84 billion), while the German government will provide counter-guarantees that total 7.5 billion euros.

Siemens AG, Siemens Energy's top shareholder with a 25.1% stake, will be indirectly involved in the guarantees, it said.

The former parent company is buying an 18% stake in a joint venture in India from Siemens Energy for more than 2 billion euros, with a further 5% stake in the company to serve as collateral for the guarantees, Handelsblatt reported.

In addition, Siemens Energy would defer its annual 250-million-euro payments for the use of the trademark rights, it reported.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

