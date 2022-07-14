Deal gamblers didn’t heed 2020’s lesson

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hedge fund goliath Millennium has shuttered East53 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-07-13/millennium-trading-team-east53-closes-portfolio-manager-to-exit, a division betting on mergers. Such arbitrageurs are suffering as acquirers get cold feet and debt markets teeter, just like during the early pandemic. But as 2020 showed, even risky deals often close. East53 didn’t take the lesson to heart.

Times are tough in the merger arb business. Elon Musk wants to scrap his $44 billion Twitter purchase. Tenneco’s $7.1 billion sale to Apollo Global Management and software company Citrix System’s $16.5 billion sale to Elliott and Vista Equity Partners looked wobbly for a while. East53 bet on all three.

The disruption resembles 2020’s wave, when Forescout sued buyer Advent International and LVMH enlisted the French government in a dispute with seller Tiffany. Stocks dropped far below deal prices. That can quickly make positions look like they are posting steep losses.

Back in March 2020, arbs took a 10% hit initially, according to HFR. But they ended the year up 5%. The business isn’t for the faint of heart. Perhaps East53 just couldn’t roll with the punches. (By Jonathan Guilford)

