Is a Deal With Ford and a $100 Billion Backlog Enough to Get Micron Stock Back Over $1,200?

Key Points

Micron traded at a 52-week high of $1,255 on June 25.

The stock price has dipped below $1,000 for a variety of reasons which could include profit-taking and a recent sell-off in chip stocks.

The memory and storage company has locked in 16 long-term agreements that could generate $100 billion in revenue over the next five years.

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After hitting a 52-week high of $1,255 on June 25, the Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock price has since retreated below $1,000. There's a likely mix of factors that have led to that decline and that are keeping the stock price from rebounding, ranging from potential profit-taking to a chip stock sell-off to increased competition from SK Hynix's listing on the Nasdaq.

In the background, however, there was a July 6 announcement from Micron that seemed to get buried.

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Micron locks in Ford

On July 6, Micron Technology announced that it had entered into a long-term agreement, which it called a strategic customer agreement (SCA), with Ford to help strengthen the automaker's vehicle production. "Producing the high-volume vehicles of the future in the U.S. will require a resilient supply chain," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in the announcement.

Micron didn't offer specifics about the deal's value. But it did say the SCA was part of a collective 16 it discussed in its 2026 third-quarterearnings call

In that call, Micron shared that it had strategic agreements, ranging from deals with automakers to hyperscalers, spanning three to five years. From those 16 agreements, it has $22 billion in deposits and financial commitments. In total, those agreements are expected to generate over $100 billion in revenue, a figure that may be conservative.

The news alone didn't push Micron back to its 52-week high of $1,255. But working to lock in future revenue over the years ahead can help it shed its cyclical reputation, building a stronger case for Micron as a long-term investment.

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.