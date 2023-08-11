Deadly Hawaii Wildfires Devastate Maui And The Big Island; Here’s How To Help

Raging wildfires fanned by Hurricane Dora on Maui and Hawaii’s Big Island have caused dozens of deaths, mass evacuations, communication disruptions and catastrophic damage to the Hawaiian Islands since Tuesday.

Lahaina, a historic town that is home to more than 12,000 people and a major tourist destination in Maui, was ravaged. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said Lahaina is “almost totally burnt to the ground.”

Hawaii’s acting governor, Sylvia Luke, has proclaimed a state of emergency in the affected areas.

Nonessential Air Travel to Maui Discouraged, Visitors Asked To Leave

Maui is one of the most popular Hawaiian islands. Some 276,100 people visited in June, according to the state’s tourism department. Officials are now asking visitors to stay away from the island while they deal with the ongoing emergency and aftermath.

“This proclamation is to discourage travel to the affected areas so we can prioritize our scarce resources for Maui residents who desperately need assistance,” Luke said.

Because the fires have destroyed structures, officials warn that visitors may not have lodging or other accommodations if they travel to Maui, particularly on the island’s west side. To be certain, all Maui and Big Island visitors should contact their hotels or resorts for the latest information.

Visitors currently in Maui have been asked to leave as soon as it’s safe to do so. Kahului Airport on Maui is open, but travelers should confirm flights with their airlines.

If you have travel insurance, check your policy to see if you can get reimbursed for your flight and accommodations.

Currently, the islands of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai, as well as most parts of Hawaii Island—the “Big Island”—aren’t impacted by the wildfires.

How To Help Victims of the Wildfires on Maui and the Big Island

Disaster and aid groups are assembling to help victims of the wildfires on the ground and remotely as crews continue to battle the fires.

Relief is needed immediately, and more will be required later as Maui and the Big Island recover from the devastation.

If you want to donate to relief efforts, here are organizations currently accepting money and supplies.

Maui Strong Fund . The Maui Strong Fund was created by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to help residents affected by the wildfires. You can make online monetary donations on the organization’s website.

. The Maui Strong Fund was created by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to help residents affected by the wildfires. You can make online monetary donations on the organization’s website. Maui United Way. Maui United Way is accepting online donations for wildfire relief.

Maui United Way is accepting online donations for wildfire relief. Maui Humane Society. The Maui Humane Society expects an influx of animals who need help as wildfires have displaced thousands. The group is currently accepting online donations.

The Maui Humane Society expects an influx of animals who need help as wildfires have displaced thousands. The group is currently accepting online donations. The Maui Food Bank . The Maui Food Bank is a local resource now accepting online monetary donations and supplies, including food, toiletries and diapers.

The Maui Food Bank is a local resource now accepting online monetary donations and supplies, including food, toiletries and diapers. The American Red Cross. American Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground helping people find shelter. You can donate to the American Red Cross online and direct that the funds be used for disaster relief.

You Can’t Live in Your Home—Now What?

It’s overwhelming when a natural disaster destroys or severely damages your home, especially if you don’t have family or friends to stay with while you figure out your next steps. Because it can take a few days or longer to get help from insurance companies, you may qualify for Transitional Sheltering Assistance, a program created by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Other helpful resources for emergency shelters include the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, which let you search for shelters by ZIP code. You can also text the word “SHELTER” and your ZIP code to 4FEMA (43362). Spanish-language speakers can text REFUGIO and the ZIP code. You may be charged a standard text message rate.

FEMA’s Individual and Households Program offers a variety of financial assistance for disaster victims, including hotel and short-term housing reimbursement, short-term rent assistance, continued rental subsidies for up to 18 months while your home is being repaired or rebuilt, and financial assistance to pay for any home repairs your insurance doesn’t cover. You can apply for FEMA assistance on the agency’s website or by calling 800-621-3362.

Save receipts for any money you spend on temporary home repairs or hotels and other lodging while your home is uninhabitable. Your insurance company may reimburse you for these expenses; to get as much money back as possible, providing proof is key.

Assess Damage and Contact Your Insurance Company

Take inventory of any property that’s been damaged or ruined after the disaster once it’s safe to do so. Make a list of what needs to be replaced or fixed and take photos to submit that documentation with your claim to your insurance company. Do not throw out any broken or destroyed items until your insurance adjuster has looked at them.

The more information you can provide to your insurance company, the better. So be sure to include the following in your inventory:

A description of each item that you must replace or repair

The approximate purchase date of the item

The cost to replace or fix the item

An insurance adjuster may visit your home to assess the situation, so make a list of all the damage you want to show them. Creating a detailed list will help you remember and point out all of the problems during the adjuster’s visit. These may include structural injuries, loose roof tiles, leaking roofs, broken windows, furniture, electronics, appliances and more.

Know What Your Homeowners Insurance Covers

A standard homeowner’s insurance policy covers your home and personal belongings, as well as expenses for hotels and other living accommodations caused by natural disasters, theft and accidents.

Standard home insurance policies also include liability protection, which covers lawsuits for bodily injury or property damage that you, your family members and even your pets may cause to other people. It also pays for damage caused by your pets.

It’s important to note that if your property is harmed or ruined because of a flood, earthquake or normal wear and tear (such as leaks that might develop over time), that damage is not covered under a standard home insurance policy. This is likely to affect most homeowners filing claims since 90% of all natural disasters include some type of flooding.

If Your Home Is Damaged By Flood

The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), managed by FEMA, offers federally backed flood insurance for homeowners, renters and business owners. NFIP provides two types of coverage: building coverage and contents coverage.

NFIP Buildings Coverage NFIP Contents Coverage Electrical and plumbing systems Personal belongings such as clothing, furniture and electronic equipment Furnaces and water heaters Washer and dryer Appliances, including stoves and refrigerators Valuable items valued at up to $2,500 such as original artwork and antiques Permanently installed cabinets, paneling and bookcases Carpets when not included in building coverage (e.g., carpet installed over wood floors) Foundation walls, anchorage systems and staircases Portable and window air conditioners Fuel tanks, well water tanks and pumps, and solar energy equipment Microwave ovens Detached garages Curtains and other window coverings

Source: Floodsmart.gov

To locate an insurance agency that sells National Flood Insurance policies, you can use the ZIP code locator on FEMA’s Floodsmart.gov site.

Don’t wait to buy flood insurance until a natural disaster hits, as most flood policies enforce a 30-day waiting period before kicking in.

