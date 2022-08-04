Deadlock over Nord Stream turbine as Russia says only one working

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A stand-off over the return of a turbine that Russia says is holding back gas supplies to Europe showed no sign of being resolved on Thursday, with Moscow saying it needed documentation to confirm the equipment was not subject to sanctions.

Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE carried out maintenance in Canada on the turbine for the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and said on Thursday it was ready to be returned immediately.

But Russian gas exporter Gazprom reiterated sanctions imposed by Canada, the European Union and Britain prevented the equipment from being shipped back to Russia.

It added three other turbines also needed major overhauls, and only one of six main gas turbines was currently working at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, excluding an emergency spare. That means it can pump no more than 33 million cubic meters of gas per day, or about a fifth of capacity, it said in a statement.

Some Western leaders have accused Russia of using the stand-off as a pretext to cut energy supplies in revenge for sanctions imposed on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

"Gazprom would very much like to get this turbine back, but it was not Gazprom who introduced sanctions," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"Gazprom needs to protect itself (from sanctions risks), this turbine is its property."

PAPERWORK

Russia's Kommersant newspaper cited a source familiar with the details as saying that on Aug. 3 Gazprom received a package of documents from Siemens Energy, including a green light from Germany's Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control for the turbine to pass custom controls until July 26, 2023.

Siemens Energy also told Gazprom there was no need for an official sanctions explanation from the European Commission and that the United Kingdom had also confirmed to Gazprom in writing that there were no sanctions preventing the return of the turbine, Kommersant said.

The paper added there was no need for a separate transportation waiver as the turbine is not covered by any sanctions and that Siemens Energy was ready to support maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 equipment by providing a resident engineer.

Siemens Energy told Reuters the turbine was ready for operation and could be transported immediately. "If the operator really wants the turbine, he'll get it," it said via email.

Germany's Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control declined to comment.

