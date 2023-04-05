US Markets
Deadline for sale of foreign shares in Russia's Sakhalin-1 extended

Credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR SOLDATKIN

April 05, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia has extended the deadline for the sale of foreigners' shares in Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, in which Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N was a major investor, according to apresidential decree published on Wednesday.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree in October establishing a new operator company for the Sakhalin-1 project, inviting Russian shareholders to apply for shares in the new company. ExxonMobil XOM.N, which owned 30% in Sakhalin-1, left projects in the Russian Federation due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Prior to the creation of the new company, Exxon and a consortium of Japanese companies Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO) each owned 30% of the project. Russian Rosneft ROSN.MM and Indian ONGC Videsh owned 20% each.

The Japanese consortium and the Indian ONGC said they will remain with the project.

