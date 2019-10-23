Deadline for bids on Italy's Sorgenia postponed to mid December - source

MILANO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The deadline for binding offers for Italian energy group Sorgenia has been postponed to around mid-December, a source close to the dossier said on Wednesday.

The group's shareholders - a series of Italian banks which took over after a debt restructuring - will make a decision on the sale by the end of the year, the source added.

Some 20 groups filed initial expression of interest in Sorgenia, with suitors including utilities A2A A2.MI, with EPH, Iren IREE.MI and Fund F2i.

Sorgenia runs 3.17GW of power plants and supplies over 300,000 electricity and gas customers.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)

