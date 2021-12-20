'Dead end': Peru community again rejects meeting as blockade against Las Bambas continues

Recasts with Peruvian community saying it will not take part in Tuesday meeting, adds comments by legal adviser for residents

LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Peruvian community blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine will again not participate in a government-brokered meeting to be held on Tuesday, a representative said.

“We’ve reached a dead end,” said Victor Villa, a legal adviser for residents of Chumbivilcas, whose blockade forced Las Bambas to suspend production last week.

The company said earlier on Monday it does not plan to initiate legal action against Peru “for the time being” over the blockade.

The current blockade has been in place since Nov. 20 by residents of Chumbivilcas province who complain that the mineral wealth of the mine simply bypasses them and want the company to provide more jobs and money for the area.

The government had tried to broker a meeting between the parties last week, but Villa called the available proposal “a joke” and did not attend.

Peru is the world's no. 2 copper producer and Las Bambas accounts for 2% of world copper supply.

Las Bambas' vice president of legal affairs, Claudio Caceres, said that company representatives were planning to attend the government-convened meeting on Tuesday with the Chumbivilcas communities.

"Currently we're mainly committed to being able to restart a constructive and real dialogue, at the moment we're not thinking of taking legal action," Caceres said in an interview with local radio station RPP.

The Chinese-owned mine, which started operations in 2016 and has been a flashpoint of protests and road blockades since it began, suspended production indefinitely as of Saturday.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino and Marcelo Rochabrun in Lima Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)

