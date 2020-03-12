DEA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.61, changing hands as low as $19.50 per share. Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.205 per share, with $26.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.86.

