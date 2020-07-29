DEA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.96, changing hands as high as $24.14 per share. Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.60 per share, with $29.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.03.

