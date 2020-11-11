De Volksbank taps into investor demand for yield

By Malicka Danna Sielinou

LONDON, November 11 (IFR) - De Volksbank became the second Dutch name to venture into the covered bond sector this week, taking centre stage with a €500m 20-year positive-yielding mortgage-backed bond that was twice subscribed.

While compatriot Aegon tapped the short end on Monday, De Volksbank opted to extend its curve by nine years with its first covered offering since January 2019.

A lead manager said the issuer picked a tenor that is the hotspot on the curve and that works well with investors at the moment.

"The lack of supply has supported demand for covered bonds, while the search for yield has strengthened investor appetite at the longer end of the curve," ABN AMRO analysts said.

BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, NatWest, Rabobank and UniCredit started marketing at mid-swaps plus 12bp area for the no-grow soft bullet deal.

Bankers said fair value was hard to estimate due to the lack of comparables, the flatness of the issuer's curve, and the pick-up the name offers over larger Dutch soft bullet issuers.

Still, the leads estimated fair value stood within a plus 7bp-8bp range, while ABN AMRO analysts saw it around plus 9bp.

Books closed in excess of €1.1bn - after peaking over €1.7bn. De Volksbank priced the trade at 7bp over, with a yield of 0.174%.

"Twenty-year is enjoying a lot of demand at the moment. We saw a €250m 20-year from NN last week which priced at 10bp. They got a nice result and didn't have to pay much for going up to 20 years," a DCM banker away from the trade said.

"This shows the state of the market, when even traditional investors who would usually not go for 20-years are getting involved. It shows what people expect from the ECB in December; i.e. more support for the market with more QE, rates having the potential to go even lower again despite the 10bp move we've seen following the election and the news from Monday," he said.

Another lead said that the 10bp-12bp move wider in swaps rates over the week had enticed investors to the trade.

"To the covered bond world, 10bp-12bp is quite a lot," he said. "It was priced with a one eighth coupon, within touching distance of a low 20s yield. That’s not something we’ve said in covereds in quite a while. That gave a new lease of life into long end projects. It becomes a lot more palatable when you can offer duration with a notably positive yield.”

Already, Austria's Bawag is looking to add to the long-end supply. It has mandated DekaBank, Deutsche Bank, NordLB, RBI and UniCredit for a €500m no-grow 15-year.

(Reporting by Malicka Sielinou, editing by Helene Durand, Robert Hogg)

((malickadanna.sielinou@refintiv.com; +44 (0) 782 685 8641))