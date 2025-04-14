$DE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $164,397,867 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DE:
$DE Insider Trading Activity
$DE insiders have traded $DE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAJESH KALATHUR (President, JD Financial & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,580 shares for an estimated $12,304,920.
$DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 862 institutional investors add shares of $DE stock to their portfolio, and 947 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 1,750,163 shares (+61215.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $821,439,004
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,274,537 shares (+38137.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $540,021,326
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,095,736 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $464,263,343
- FMR LLC added 1,039,395 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $440,391,661
- UBS GROUP AG added 958,861 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,269,405
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 852,436 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $361,177,133
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 695,731 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,781,224
$DE Government Contracts
We have seen $10,526,288 of award payments to $DE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511021518!MTR GRADER: $831,365
- 8510820319!MOTOR GRADER: $668,741
- 8511013575!WHL LOADER: $498,375
- MOTOR GRADER - GLACIER BAY AK: $458,558
- 8510822256!MTR GRDR: $435,238
$DE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/25.
$DE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/18/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024
