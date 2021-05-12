De' Longhi ups 2021 full-year sales guidance after strong Q1 results

May 12 (Reuters) - Italian home appliances maker De' Longhi DLG.MI revised upwards its 2021 sales guidance on Wednesday after posting strong first-quarter results driven by sales of coffee machines, kitchen utensils and new products.

The company said it expected consumers' attention towards the home and kitchen environment to continue and saw for the rest of the year a "very robust and more sustained sales trend" than previously expected.

It forecast full-year revenues to grow between 29%-33% at constant exchange rates compared to the 22-26% range forecast in March. .

In the January-March period the group's adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up to 128.6 million euros ($155.95 million) from 42.1 million euros in the same quarter of 2020. Revenues in the quarter rose 72.6% to 678.7 million euros.

The new guidance and results sent the group's shares up more than 2% on the Milan bourse before retreating some of the gains. At 1140 GMT they were up 1.5%, outperforming Milan's all-share index .FTITLMS.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti)

