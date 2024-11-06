De’ Longhi Updates Share Capital Structure

De’Longhi S.p.A. (IT:DLG) has released an update.

De’ Longhi S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following a capital increase carried out to support its ‘Stock Option 2020-2027’ plan. This involved the issuance of 10,000 new ordinary shares, altering the composition of the share capital and voting rights. The updated share capital details have been officially filed with the Register of Companies of Treviso-Belluno.

