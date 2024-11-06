News & Insights

Stocks

De’ Longhi Updates Share Capital Structure

November 06, 2024 — 10:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

De’Longhi S.p.A. (IT:DLG) has released an update.

De’ Longhi S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following a capital increase carried out to support its ‘Stock Option 2020-2027’ plan. This involved the issuance of 10,000 new ordinary shares, altering the composition of the share capital and voting rights. The updated share capital details have been officially filed with the Register of Companies of Treviso-Belluno.

For further insights into IT:DLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.