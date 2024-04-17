De La Rue Sees FY24 Adj Operating Profit In Line With Prior View

News & Insights

April 17, 2024

(RTTNews) - De La Rue plc (DLAR.L), a provider of secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions, in its pre-close trading update for the year ended 30 March 2024, said it expects adjusted operating profit to be in line with its prior guidance, which is in the low 20 million pounds range.

The Group continues to expect revenue from the Authentication division to be in excess of 100 million pounds for the year, while it anticipates that net debt will be around 90 million pounds, which is marginally better than previous guidance.

The results for the period ended 30 March 2024 will be announced on 18 June 2024, the Group noted.

