De La Rue says UK's SFO closes South Sudan probe

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

Banknote printer De La Rue said on Tuesday Britain's Serious Fraud Office had closed an investigation into "suspected corruption" in the company's South Sudan business.

The SFO in July opened a criminal investigation into the company's business in South Sudan, where De La Rue has designed and printed all new currency since the country's secession from the north in 2011.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

