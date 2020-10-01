De La Rue names Rob Harding as CFO

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Banknote printer De La Rue DLAR.L on Thursday named Rob Harding as its chief financial officer after appointing him as the interim CFO earlier this year.

Harding, before joining De La Rue in March, held senior finance roles at Aviva AV.L and Standard Life.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

