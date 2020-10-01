De La Rue names Rob Harding as CFO

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

Banknote printer De La Rue on Thursday named Rob Harding as its chief financial officer after appointing him as the interim CFO earlier this year.

Harding, before joining De La Rue in March, held senior finance roles at Aviva AV.L and Standard Life.

