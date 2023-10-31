De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) Price Target Increased by 39.56% to 64.77

The average one-year price target for De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) has been revised to 64.77 / share. This is an increase of 39.56% from the prior estimate of 46.41 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.72% from the latest reported closing price of 58.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in De La Rue. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLAR is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.21% to 1,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 723K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 499K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 218K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 84K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLAR by 2.80% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 55K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

