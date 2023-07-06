De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) Price Target Increased by 13.75% to 46.41

The average one-year price target for De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) has been revised to 46.41 / share. This is an increase of 13.75% from the prior estimate of 40.80 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.25% from the latest reported closing price of 53.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in De La Rue. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLAR is 0.03%, a decrease of 35.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 5,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,779K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 723K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 631K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 8.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLAR by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 499K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 218K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all De La Rue regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.