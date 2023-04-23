De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) Price Target Decreased by 68.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an decrease of 68.00% from the prior estimate of 127.50 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.90% from the latest reported closing price of 39.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in De La Rue. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLAR is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 5,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,779K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLAR by 17.40% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 723K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLAR by 37.79% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 575K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing an increase of 17.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLAR by 11.42% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 499K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 218K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

